Added vsync setting.
Fixed a crash on joining a lobby via invite from game title.
Fixed in-game tracks shuffling causing a desync.
Fixed level unlocks not saving in multiplayer.
Fixed custom tiles not loading properly in the level editor.
Ghost Croquet update for 29 January 2024
v1.5.3
Added vsync setting.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update