Ghost Croquet update for 29 January 2024

v1.5.3

Build 13301402

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added vsync setting.
Fixed a crash on joining a lobby via invite from game title.
Fixed in-game tracks shuffling causing a desync.
Fixed level unlocks not saving in multiplayer.
Fixed custom tiles not loading properly in the level editor.

