GRIDROAD update for 29 January 2024

GRIDROAD v0.29 - Daily levels for a week - Level 3 of 7

GRIDROAD v0.29 - Daily levels for a week - Level 3 of 7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a new level: Cramped.

Sorry for the delay (although it is still technically the 28th in Austrailia!)

Another new level should also be coming out today so that I can get back on schedule.

