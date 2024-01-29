 Skip to content

Axiom of Maria update for 29 January 2024

0.86.240129 Update Notes

Build 13301346

  • Corrected dialogue typos
  • Changed confirm/deny keys in UI to Space/ESC
  • Changed gamepad input for Scan to pressing Left Thumbstick
  • Fixed input setting bugs
  • Corrected bugs in opening/closing UI menus
  • Slightly improved UI visibility
  • Slightly improved door operation
  • Modified the introductory tutorial

Changed files in this update

Axiom of Maria for WindowsX64 Depot 1885251
