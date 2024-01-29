Important Hotfix for Servers

1.39a Hotfix 2
Game Changes:
- Fix for apartment entities despawning and crashing server (Thanks PLASMA)
- Extra physics safety checks and server crash fix (Thanks Firisfiti)
- Fixed Apartments MainDoor selection criteria
- Destroy apartments in reverse order for better logging
- Fixed unable to escape restraints
- Fixed unable to place objects in blank World Builder
- World Builder supports up to 999 interiors now
- Cloned VisualTreeAssets now do proper flexbox stacking
- Disable server audio on launch (Thanks TheUnishark)
- Fixed a clientside exception with destructibles on join
- Updated to latest Burst package
- Minor cleanup and extra logging
Changed files in this update