 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BROKE PROTOCOL: Online City RPG update for 29 January 2024

Important Hotfix for Servers

Share · View all patches · Build 13301343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.39a Hotfix 2

Game Changes:

    • Fix for apartment entities despawning and crashing server (Thanks PLASMA)
    • Extra physics safety checks and server crash fix (Thanks Firisfiti)
    • Fixed Apartments MainDoor selection criteria
    • Destroy apartments in reverse order for better logging
    • Fixed unable to escape restraints
    • Fixed unable to place objects in blank World Builder
    • World Builder supports up to 999 interiors now
    • Cloned VisualTreeAssets now do proper flexbox stacking
    • Disable server audio on launch (Thanks TheUnishark)
    • Fixed a clientside exception with destructibles on join
    • Updated to latest Burst package
    • Minor cleanup and extra logging

Changed files in this update

Broke Protocol: Online City RPG Content Depot 696371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link