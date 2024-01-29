- Corrected dialogue typos
- Changed confirm/deny keys in UI to Space/ESC
- Changed gamepad input for Scan to pressing Left Thumbstick
- Fixed input setting bugs
- Corrected bugs in opening/closing UI menus
- Slightly improved UI visibility
- Slightly improved door operation
- Modified the introductory tutorial
Axiom of Maria Test update for 29 January 2024
0.86.240129 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2355601 Depot 2355601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update