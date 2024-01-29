Update 1.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13301049 · Last edited 29 January 2024 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Fly Corp version 1.1.5 is avaialble. It brings quite a lot of changes and bugfixes.

Here are all of them:

Income from flights is now displayed near the cities. Note that it only appears if the zoom level is close enough.

Fixed the bug that caused some text in Statistics screen to increase in size over time.

Fixed no city unlock sound when you unlock a country while on active pause.

Fixed the bug that caused upgrade prices for cities to not update on Statistics screen in some cases.

Fixed some cities that could become unlocked even though their country is locked by a random event.

Fixed leaderboard appearance on Ultrawide monitors.

