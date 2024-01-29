 Skip to content

Fly Corp update for 29 January 2024

Update 1.1.5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fly Corp version 1.1.5 is avaialble. It brings quite a lot of changes and bugfixes.

Here are all of them:

  • Income from flights is now displayed near the cities. Note that it only appears if the zoom level is close enough.

  • Fixed the bug that caused some text in Statistics screen to increase in size over time.
  • Fixed no city unlock sound when you unlock a country while on active pause.
  • Fixed the bug that caused upgrade prices for cities to not update on Statistics screen in some cases.
  • Fixed some cities that could become unlocked even though their country is locked by a random event.
  • Fixed leaderboard appearance on Ultrawide monitors.

In order not to miss anything important, keep an eye on our socials (our Discord server - http://discord.gg/invite/9eHyYap) and subscribe to our page on Steam - https://store.steampowered.com/developer/kishmish.

