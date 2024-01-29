Update 1.1.5

Fly Corp version 1.1.5 is avaialble. It brings quite a lot of changes and bugfixes.
Here are all of them:
- Income from flights is now displayed near the cities. Note that it only appears if the zoom level is close enough.
- Fixed the bug that caused some text in Statistics screen to increase in size over time.
- Fixed no city unlock sound when you unlock a country while on active pause.
- Fixed the bug that caused upgrade prices for cities to not update on Statistics screen in some cases.
- Fixed some cities that could become unlocked even though their country is locked by a random event.
- Fixed leaderboard appearance on Ultrawide monitors.
