T4C Launcher - Elevate Your Gaming Experience!

Overview

Introducing the T4C Launcher, a dedicated game launcher tailored for the MMORPG "The 4th Coming" (T4C). This versatile launcher facilitates seamless connections to both Dialsoft servers (international, available in English and French) and D4O AG servers (Europe, available in German).

Whether you're an adventurer exploring the diverse realms of Realmud, Neerya, Abomination, or 4th Saga on Dialsoft servers, or embarking on an epic journey on the official German server Schicksalswind presented by D4O AG, our launcher simplifies the game connection process for you.

Features

Multi-Server Support: Switch effortlessly between Dialsoft and D4O AG servers to cater to your preferred gaming environment.

Switch effortlessly between Dialsoft and D4O AG servers to cater to your preferred gaming environment. Localized Content: Information is presented in both English and German, catering to a diverse player base.

Information is presented in both English and German, catering to a diverse player base. Engaging UI: Enjoy a visually appealing and informative design to enhance your overall user experience.

Enjoy a visually appealing and informative design to enhance your overall user experience. Convenient Account Creation: Hyperlinks within the launcher simplify the account creation process on your chosen servers, streamlining onboarding.

Hyperlinks within the launcher simplify the account creation process on your chosen servers, streamlining onboarding. Default Server Options: Set default servers for quick access to your preferred gaming environment.

Set default servers for quick access to your preferred gaming environment. System Tray Minimization: Minimize the launcher to the system tray for a clutter-free desktop. Access it conveniently with a simple click on the tray icon.

Minimize the launcher to the system tray for a clutter-free desktop. Access it conveniently with a simple click on the tray icon. Show/Exit Options: Easily bring the launcher back to the forefront or exit it gracefully from the system tray. Control your launcher's visibility effortlessly.

Easily bring the launcher back to the forefront or exit it gracefully from the system tray. Control your launcher's visibility effortlessly. Settings Menu: Access in-game settings (T4C Config) conveniently from the launcher, allowing personalized gaming experiences without navigating through multiple folders.

How to Use

Select Server: Choose between Dialsoft (International) and D4O AG (German) tabs.

Choose between Dialsoft (International) and D4O AG (German) tabs. Explore Information: Read about each server, its unique features, and the game version.

Read about each server, its unique features, and the game version. Create Account: Utilize provided hyperlinks to create accounts on respective servers.

Utilize provided hyperlinks to create accounts on respective servers. Play: Hit the "PLAY" or "SPIELEN" button to start the game with your chosen server.

Hit the "PLAY" or "SPIELEN" button to start the game with your chosen server. Default Server: Optionally, set a default server for quicker access in future launches.

Screenshots





Acknowledgments

Dialsoft and D4O AG for providing T4C servers.

The T4C community for their continued support and enthusiasm.

The Steam integration is now better than ever. We're always working on adding new features – got any ideas or requests? Let us know!

Enjoy your adventures in The 4th Coming—your gateway to immersive gameplay awaits!