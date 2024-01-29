 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PROJECT;HYPATIOS update for 29 January 2024

Project;Hypatios 1.6.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13300966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Project;Hypatios 1.6.6 (24w.5a) has been released. This update has significantly altered the dialogue conversation system.

New Dialogue System


The new dialogue system has been overhauled. Now every player's dialogue is a response button. The once crappy 2D character sprites has been replaced with a 'Video feed' portraits of _Emperor _and Heer Etres Soldier:

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/616db1a3d83704d86963578d5fbb91b12098e084.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/616db1a3d83704d86963578d5fbb91b12098e084.gif)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/89c99aea54b0d34bc07252e57768d280b9d6a754.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/89c99aea54b0d34bc07252e57768d280b9d6a754.gif)[/url]

Changelog

  • Total overhaul of the dialogue system.
  • 14 portraits replacing the old 2D character sprite in conversations.
  • Removed cringe stuffs from the game.
  • Increased movement speed.
  • Minor level changes.
  • Minor UI adjustments.
  • Achievements are removed but still functions in the background.
  • Fixed bugs.

Upcoming changes:

  • Overhauling the cutscene.
  • Minor changes to the story.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2609921 Depot 2609921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link