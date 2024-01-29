Project;Hypatios 1.6.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13300966 · Last edited 29 January 2024 – 13:06:16 UTC by Wendy



Project;Hypatios 1.6.6 (24w.5a) has been released. This update has significantly altered the dialogue conversation system.

New Dialogue System



The new dialogue system has been overhauled. Now every player's dialogue is a response button. The once crappy 2D character sprites has been replaced with a 'Video feed' portraits of _Emperor _and Heer Etres Soldier:

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/616db1a3d83704d86963578d5fbb91b12098e084.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/616db1a3d83704d86963578d5fbb91b12098e084.gif)[/url]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/89c99aea54b0d34bc07252e57768d280b9d6a754.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/89c99aea54b0d34bc07252e57768d280b9d6a754.gif)[/url]

Changelog

Total overhaul of the dialogue system.

14 portraits replacing the old 2D character sprite in conversations.

Removed cringe stuffs from the game.

Increased movement speed.

Minor level changes.

Minor UI adjustments.

Achievements are removed but still functions in the background.

Fixed bugs.

Upcoming changes: