Project;Hypatios 1.6.6 Update

Project;Hypatios 1.6.6 (24w.5a) has been released. This update has significantly altered the dialogue conversation system.
New Dialogue System
The new dialogue system has been overhauled. Now every player's dialogue is a response button. The once crappy 2D character sprites has been replaced with a 'Video feed' portraits of _Emperor _and Heer Etres Soldier:
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/616db1a3d83704d86963578d5fbb91b12098e084.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/616db1a3d83704d86963578d5fbb91b12098e084.gif)[/url]
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/89c99aea54b0d34bc07252e57768d280b9d6a754.gif]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44638398/89c99aea54b0d34bc07252e57768d280b9d6a754.gif)[/url]
Changelog
- Total overhaul of the dialogue system.
- 14 portraits replacing the old 2D character sprite in conversations.
- Removed cringe stuffs from the game.
- Increased movement speed.
- Minor level changes.
- Minor UI adjustments.
- Achievements are removed but still functions in the background.
- Fixed bugs.
Upcoming changes:
- Overhauling the cutscene.
- Minor changes to the story.
Changed files in this update