- Patterns were added to the chat window and redesigned.
- The conversation and name in the chat window are darkened so that they are easily visible.
- Position, size and font have been changed/adjusted.
- The illustration display position in the boss battle dialogue has been moved a little further to the left, and the priority has been adjusted to the bottom of the dialogue window.
- For name text, a thick outline was applied to bold letters, and for dialogue or explanation text, a thin outline was applied to letters that were thinner than the name text.
- In the case of the ending screen, to prevent the page numbers from being obscured by similarly colored ending images, images were placed in the image order display text.
- All conversations in boss battles have been aligned to the left, and conversations at the ending have been aligned to the center.
Story in the Dream World 3 -Sinister Island's Mysterious Mist- update for 29 January 2024
official version 1.05 update.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1954681 Depot 1954681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update