Dear players (◍•ᴗ•◍)ゝ

We have new updates for ""LOVE CHALLENGE""!

. Removed the unlocking system. Many players complained that the unlocking system brought a bad gaming experience, so we decided to remove it.

. Optimize eye tracking function

. Added a new function to hide the UI. You can switch the UI on and off through the ESC shortcut key.

.Some bug fixes