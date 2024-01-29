- Prepare for new empire release on Feb 7.
- Fixed bug that made it possible to change auction asset by opening and closing auction.
- Fixed bug were no cost was shown when confirming aircraft purchase.
Farm Empire update for 29 January 2024
Update Notes For Jan 21
