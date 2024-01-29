 Skip to content

Farm Empire update for 29 January 2024

Update Notes For Jan 21

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prepare for new empire release on Feb 7.
  • Fixed bug that made it possible to change auction asset by opening and closing auction.
  • Fixed bug were no cost was shown when confirming aircraft purchase.

