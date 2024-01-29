patch notes 1.29

1.29 Server maintenance estimated to take 30 minutes

BUG fix

BUG that the damage % is not displayed when killing a boss

Glory Talent - BUG that there is no bonus after upgrading the number of orders/number of challenge tickets

Glory Talent-Proficiency improvement does not increase the BUG

Glory Talent - There is a BUG that does not increase after the White Soul is upgraded (the previous BUG was that clicking the Black Soul Talent actually improved the White Soul)

Wind elemental level drop ball - hitting a bug that may directly drop from level 20 to level 1

BUG of achievements not being triggered at level 60 of the pass

Hunter - Range +1 BUG fixed

The Road to Growth - Mission Tracking Shows 0 BUG

Experience optimization

The start time of season missions has been adjusted forward

Glory daily tasks - completing 3 challenge tasks has been adjusted to completing 2

Teleport can also be used in automatic shooting state

The quality of the black panther pet unlocked at Glory level 29 is adjusted to purple/upgrading to level 4 will unlock pet prayer.

Pets automatically use health/energy bottles adjusted to 40% (original 30%)

output adjustment

The output of the volcano monster returns to normal, and the drop requirement is reduced to 10%

Volcano elite monsters will now definitely drop souls

T11 elemental bosses with a rating of B or above will definitely drop skilled recast stones.

T12 elemental bosses and world bosses with a rating of B or above will definitely drop expert-level recast stones.

In Endgame 2, the world boss now has a chance to drop a purple proficiency book, and the A-level evaluation is adjusted to 3.5% (Priest 2.3%)

Ending 3, those with a rating of B or above will definitely drop attribute fruits, and have a chance to drop a golden proficiency book. The A-level evaluation is adjusted to 3.5% (2.3% for priests)

A new material page has been added to the Monster Merchant - you can use soul dust to exchange for appraisal stones or recast stones, which will be reset every week.

Tower of Babel time reward adjustment - adjusted to black soul or white soul optional

Tower of Babel space reward adjustment - purple 1-star accessories are randomized on the 11th floor, purple 1-star magic weapons are random on the 13th floor, orange 1-star weapons are random on the 5th floor

Cycle - 150 activity level for daily tasks, new optional rewards for black soul/white soul

(Glory talent level 2/4/6/8, corresponding to 3000/4000/5000/6000 self-selected souls)

Pet adventure black soul/white soul reward increased to 1500 (originally 1000)

Combat adjustments

Slightly improve the main attributes of the Transcendence Necklace/Speed Ring/Vitality Ring

The bleeding effect of the Blood Sacrifice Dual Blades has been increased.

Plague Staff poison damage increased

Wild Staff Specialization 3 damage increased

The base damage of the Fire Gun has been slightly increased.

The basic attributes of some swords have been slightly improved

The burning effect of the Holy War Flag of the Heavy Hammer is expanded by 1 square, and the burning damage caused is increased.

New content

The volcano has added 3 stronghold bosses, and the difficulty is T12 stronghold boss.

There is currently no local stronghold set up. It may be refreshed in the volcano monster pile. If you kill someone with a rating of B or above, there is a low chance of dropping a silver coin.

Maintenance compensation White soul or black soul optional *3000

Pending BUG has not been fixed

The glory talent box has been adjusted to be collected at 8 a.m. every day (0 UTC) (originally it was collected every 24 hours)

Heavy armor talent - armor strength bonus is wrong

Season Mission - Avalon Wood/Sand Elemental takes damage and the mission does not count BUG

Challenge Mission - Defeat any elemental boss, the actual defeat of the outpost boss is also calculated as a bug

The specialization upgrade prompt will always be a BUG for the card owner.

Holy War Flag - Causes 1 point of damage and restores 1 point of life. BUG does not take effect.

Warrior Talent-Armor Strength Bonus Display Wrong BUG