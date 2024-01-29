 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Plunge The Plumber update for 29 January 2024

Update 1.6 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13300328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Toggle option added for First Person Shooting or Third Person Shooting
● Changed  FPS settings to adjust graphics the higher the FPS the low quality graphics will be and Vise Versa
● Changed coin speed and collection speed
● TPGang Enemies chase the player now when shot.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1928411 Depot 1928411
  • Loading history…
Depot 1928412 Depot 1928412
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link