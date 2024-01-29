● Toggle option added for First Person Shooting or Third Person Shooting
● Changed FPS settings to adjust graphics the higher the FPS the low quality graphics will be and Vise Versa
● Changed coin speed and collection speed
● TPGang Enemies chase the player now when shot.
Plunge The Plumber update for 29 January 2024
Update 1.6 is live!
