Patch Merging Part 5.41

Minor improvement based on player feedback.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

◈ Weapon/Tool sway when the moving option will now disable both animation movement and procedural physics movement of hands.

◈ Small glass effect decreases to player helmet/visor.

◈ The headbobbing option changed from "Only animated head movement" to "Limit headbobbing to physics only". This will reduce headbobbing by 80%, but make hands move as headbobbing is still present, this is a temporary solution, which will be improved at a later date.