Penkura update for 29 January 2024

Patch Merging Part 5.41

Patch Merging Part 5.41 · Build 13300326

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dev-Com

Welcome, members of the Accord!

Minor improvement based on player feedback.

As always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Weapon/Tool sway when the moving option will now disable both animation movement and procedural physics movement of hands.

◈ Small glass effect decreases to player helmet/visor.

◈ The headbobbing option changed from "Only animated head movement" to "Limit headbobbing to physics only". This will reduce headbobbing by 80%, but make hands move as headbobbing is still present, this is a temporary solution, which will be improved at a later date.

