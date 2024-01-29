Patch 1.5.1

-- Game - v1.5.1
- [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor 'eraser' mode
- [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor multiple gridmodes - inc none
- [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor obstacle painting
- [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor obstacle stacking
- [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor disable collision for weird stuff
- [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor object properties - for now you can change the look of block/trap pieces individually
- [UPDATE] Place obstacles without block parent
- [UPDATE] Scaling Track editor objects WIP
- [UPDATE] Track editor item browsers
- [UPDATE] Added additional Streamer role
- [FIX] Ground collision for obstacles
- [FIX] Fix for camera zeppelin & podium bug
- [FIX] Issue where long names in the leaderboard would overlap
- [FIX] Multiple readibility fixes on text (colors, length, etc.) for cards and other UI elements
- [FIX] Event playlist is now also properly set when manually selected during events - now the challenge will be properly calculated
- [FIX] Twitch users join with twitch cars only
- [FIX] Playlist challenges now updates with playlist loop
- [FIX] Hero bots spawning in time
- [FIX] Wrong cameramode text bug
- [FIX] All cameras restore correctly
- [FIX] Build traps with not enough scrap bug
- [FIX] Delete block with obstacle bug
- [FIX] Reset trackeditor camera
- [FIX] Lerp from editor camera to free camera
- [FIX] Choosepanel override road bug
- [FIX] Trackeditor follow camera for floater object
- [FIX] Minor changes & tweaks for stability
