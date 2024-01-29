 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Race Day Rampage: Streamer Edition update for 29 January 2024

Patch 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13300288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Game - v1.5.1

  • [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor 'eraser' mode
  • [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor multiple gridmodes - inc none
  • [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor obstacle painting
  • [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor obstacle stacking
  • [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor disable collision for weird stuff
  • [FEATURE] [EXPERIMENTAL] Trackeditor object properties - for now you can change the look of block/trap pieces individually
  • [UPDATE] Place obstacles without block parent
  • [UPDATE] Scaling Track editor objects WIP
  • [UPDATE] Track editor item browsers
  • [UPDATE] Added additional Streamer role
  • [FIX] Ground collision for obstacles
  • [FIX] Fix for camera zeppelin & podium bug
  • [FIX] Issue where long names in the leaderboard would overlap
  • [FIX] Multiple readibility fixes on text (colors, length, etc.) for cards and other UI elements
  • [FIX] Event playlist is now also properly set when manually selected during events - now the challenge will be properly calculated
  • [FIX] Twitch users join with twitch cars only
  • [FIX] Playlist challenges now updates with playlist loop
  • [FIX] Hero bots spawning in time
  • [FIX] Wrong cameramode text bug
  • [FIX] All cameras restore correctly
  • [FIX] Build traps with not enough scrap bug
  • [FIX] Delete block with obstacle bug
  • [FIX] Reset trackeditor camera
  • [FIX] Lerp from editor camera to free camera
  • [FIX] Choosepanel override road bug
  • [FIX] Trackeditor follow camera for floater object
  • [FIX] Minor changes & tweaks for stability

Changed files in this update

Depot 2025331 Depot 2025331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link