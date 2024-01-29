V1.0.95 Regular Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/3bea9097a6ac1be9c60666cf0e0f6f901155a508.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/d2c35dac7ee80ad686bbe80ff0f2e01e0eb2d833.png)[/url]

Thank you Everyone for Playing Artifact Seeker Prologue

The three of us would like to thank everyone for playing Artifact Seeker Prologue. The prologue is an important exposure opportunity before our release. It will largely determine how many players will see our game when it is officially released. thank you all!

PS: The wishlist is really very important for indie game on steam. If you haven’t wishlisted “Artifact Seeker” before, please do so. This is really, really important to us. Thank you all.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2510720/Artifact_Seeker/

New

New events, discount

New events, quicksand

Added Turkish and Polish Localizations



Adjust

Event's illustrations can now be switched between color and sketch, just switch in the display settings

Bugfix

Fixed an issue where pirate hats could not be obtained in event

Fixed an issue where the consequences of a certain option in Vina's event was incorrectly described

Fixed an issue where tasks would be automatically changed after failing a special challenge

Fixed the issue in the special challenge mode that the interface would not refresh when using the handle to move the focus to the weapon.

Fixed the storm votex skill bug

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wishlist, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the prologue, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"