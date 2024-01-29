🌟 Upcomming Maintenance 🌟

Greetings Warlander!
We will be updating #Warlander on Tuesday Jan 30, 2024 at around 9:00 am UTC. This will include map improvements, new actions, and a preview version of the Deploy Point system.
To release this update, maintenance will be performed on Tuesday, Jan 30 at around 8:30 am UTC.
Please note that you will not be able to access the game during the maintenance.
⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️
Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:
❤️ Steam Discussions
💙 Discord
💜 Twitch
💛 Twitter
💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting
Changed depots in dev_testing branch