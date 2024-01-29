 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlander update for 29 January 2024

🌟 Upcomming Maintenance 🌟

Share · View all patches · Build 13300129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Warlander!

We will be updating #Warlander on Tuesday Jan 30, 2024 at around 9:00 am UTC. This will include map improvements, new actions, and a preview version of the Deploy Point system.

To release this update, maintenance will be performed on Tuesday, Jan 30 at around 8:30 am UTC.

Please note that you will not be able to access the game during the maintenance.

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

Join our community-focused game development discussions on your favorite platform:
❤️ Steam Discussions
💙 Discord
💜 Twitch
💛 Twitter
💚 Feedback and Bug Reporting

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1675900/Warlander/

Changed depots in dev_testing branch

View more data in app history for build 13300129
Depot 1675901 Depot 1675901
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link