🌟 Upcomming Maintenance 🌟

Greetings Warlander!

We will be updating #Warlander on Tuesday Jan 30, 2024 at around 9:00 am UTC. This will include map improvements, new actions, and a preview version of the Deploy Point system.

To release this update, maintenance will be performed on Tuesday, Jan 30 at around 8:30 am UTC.

Please note that you will not be able to access the game during the maintenance.

⚔️ Your Warlander Team 🛡️

