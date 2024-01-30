 Skip to content

Gedonia update for 30 January 2024

Update 1.46a

Share · View all patches · Build 13300072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 1.46a

I've added new passive abilities for speech tree, which are supposed to improve companion-based builds at later stages of the game, and at endgame. Aura of Leadership will improve their attack speed by 25%, and Aura of Power ill improve their armor, and also can be heavily improved through runic forge upgrades.

Other fixes:

  • Fixed bug with dead shielded enemies animations
  • Fixed bugs with dungeon trophies buttons not working in dungeon mode
  • Summon fire fish is not one-use item anymore and can summon up to 4 fish companions
  • Fixed the bug with some mount buff, specifically Az'gor dark magic buff
  • Fixed the bug with Frostbite sword not receiving experience for enemy kills
  • To get I am the boss achievement, now you only need to kill bosses in Gedonia, respawnable bosses in Northern Kingdoms are ignored for this achievement
  • Fixed the bug with ascended armor not improving companions correctly
  • Fixed few probles with gamepad cursor in menus

