Update 1.46a

Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 1.46a
I've added new passive abilities for speech tree, which are supposed to improve companion-based builds at later stages of the game, and at endgame. Aura of Leadership will improve their attack speed by 25%, and Aura of Power ill improve their armor, and also can be heavily improved through runic forge upgrades.
Other fixes:
- Fixed bug with dead shielded enemies animations
- Fixed bugs with dungeon trophies buttons not working in dungeon mode
- Summon fire fish is not one-use item anymore and can summon up to 4 fish companions
- Fixed the bug with some mount buff, specifically Az'gor dark magic buff
- Fixed the bug with Frostbite sword not receiving experience for enemy kills
- To get I am the boss achievement, now you only need to kill bosses in Gedonia, respawnable bosses in Northern Kingdoms are ignored for this achievement
- Fixed the bug with ascended armor not improving companions correctly
- Fixed few probles with gamepad cursor in menus
Changed files in this update