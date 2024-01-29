 Skip to content

War Thunder update for 29 January 2024

Update 2.33.0.96

Build 13299996

Sound

  • The engine sounds of enemy and allied ground and air vehicles fade more prominently and lose high frequencies over distance. This means that situations with excessive “noise” in the environment have been corrected, and the realism of the sound has improved.
  • The HSTV-L and Abrams tank series have been made to sound less distinctive as the distance increases.
  • New sounds have been created for the Challenger 2 tank engines. The old Challenger 2 sounds have been transferred to the Chieftain tank series.
  • The throttle sounds of the player’s ground vehicles will now stop if the throttle button is pressed and then released before the throttle sound ends.
  • A bug where piston aircraft sounded similar to each other has been fixed, meaning each engine type sounds unique again. This applies to both the player’s vehicles and the vehicles of enemies and allies.
  • The flyby volume of jet aircraft has been reduced.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.

