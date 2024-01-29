Update 2.33.0.96

Sound

The engine sounds of enemy and allied ground and air vehicles fade more prominently and lose high frequencies over distance. This means that situations with excessive “noise” in the environment have been corrected, and the realism of the sound has improved.

The HSTV-L and Abrams tank series have been made to sound less distinctive as the distance increases.

New sounds have been created for the Challenger 2 tank engines. The old Challenger 2 sounds have been transferred to the Chieftain tank series.

The throttle sounds of the player’s ground vehicles will now stop if the throttle button is pressed and then released before the throttle sound ends.

A bug where piston aircraft sounded similar to each other has been fixed, meaning each engine type sounds unique again. This applies to both the player’s vehicles and the vehicles of enemies and allies.

The flyby volume of jet aircraft has been reduced.

