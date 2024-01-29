-
Optimize memory
-
Automatic recruitment for long-term retention
-
Recruited miscellaneous workers will default to adding numbering differentiation
-
Add some convenient jump backpack operations
宗门与妖兽 update for 29 January 2024
v2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2752531 Depot 2752531
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update