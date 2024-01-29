 Skip to content

宗门与妖兽 update for 29 January 2024

v2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13299960 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Optimize memory

  2. Automatic recruitment for long-term retention

  3. Recruited miscellaneous workers will default to adding numbering differentiation

  4. Add some convenient jump backpack operations

