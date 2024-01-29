Desktop Tourney World V1.1.0 Test Version Update Notes

Dear friends, desktop cultivation after the launch of a lot of optimization problems, we also draw a lot of player opinions, but because of the time and manpower, as well as the ability to limited, we can only slowly update, please understand the friends, this update is mainly to solve some of the ease of use of the problem, as follows:

similar resource materials, 5 stacked, will be automatically synthesized into the current material for 1 set of groups, showing the name * 5, can be used directly as a synthetic material, you can click to take out, each time to take out 1; Material box changed to can be directly placed on the building that collects plants and outputs materials, for example, it can be placed on the lumberyard and quarry, the materials obtained from collection will automatically enter the box, and still fall out after it is full; accelerate to increase the shortcut key, the shortcut key is TAB, pause for space; Mortal death does not end the game, all mortals and monks are dead to end the game; Wooden houses and storehouses can also be stacked, the number of stacks is 5; Modify the storage limit of material box to 100, the storage limit of money box to 500, and the storage limit of inn and wine shop to; Modify the description of some cards, for example, the use of cultivated land, farmland and orchard is added to the description of the card. This version of the test will automatically save the player's archive, the root location of the archive in C:\Users[UserName]\AppData\Local\DesktopTourneyWorld\Saved\SaveGames, the latest version of the game will be automatically generated by the version number of the folder, if the player needs to switch to the old version of the game, you need to If you need to switch to an older version of the game, you need to manually overwrite the archive in the root directory with the backup archive of 1.0.0. To switch to the beta version of the steps, select the game --> right mouse button --> properties --> beta --> right on the "no" select version --> 1.1.x - Experimental 1.1.0.

Finally, I wish you all a happy new version of the game, if you have any game problems, welcome to give us feedback, or join the game group 715191519 to tell us, thank you!