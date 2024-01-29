Too Many Cooks Update v0.4.0

Patch notes v0.4.0:
10 new upgrades!
*Cherries: Every 20th shot, shoot an exploding bullet
*Walnuts: Shoot a circle of ice shards when hit
*Cucumber: 1 free reroll every upgrade
*Cream cheese: Gain 20% movement speed when out of dashes
*Wheat: Double reload and fire rate, but decrease damage by 30%
*Meatballs: Gain a random epic stat increase
*Oregano: Every 20th shot, shoot a circle of fireballs
*Ice cream sundae (recipe with achievement): Attract all collectibles on screen after defeating a mini-boss
*Afternoon tea sandwich (recipe with achievement): 30% chance to instantly reload
*Spaghetti (recipe with achievement): Every 200 enemies, have infinite and fast ammo for 5 seconds
*Also altered bacon: Shoot 3 bullets, but decrease reload speed by 30%
