Too Many Cooks Update v0.4.0

Patch notes v0.4.0:

10 new upgrades!

*Cherries: Every 20th shot, shoot an exploding bullet

*Walnuts: Shoot a circle of ice shards when hit

*Cucumber: 1 free reroll every upgrade

*Cream cheese: Gain 20% movement speed when out of dashes

*Wheat: Double reload and fire rate, but decrease damage by 30%

*Meatballs: Gain a random epic stat increase

*Oregano: Every 20th shot, shoot a circle of fireballs

*Ice cream sundae (recipe with achievement): Attract all collectibles on screen after defeating a mini-boss

*Afternoon tea sandwich (recipe with achievement): 30% chance to instantly reload

*Spaghetti (recipe with achievement): Every 200 enemies, have infinite and fast ammo for 5 seconds

*Also altered bacon: Shoot 3 bullets, but decrease reload speed by 30%