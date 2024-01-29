- Abandoned Hangar
= Removed the storage box near the starting point
= Problem with occasional invalid result
= Added respawn points. Find and activate respawn points, so that protagonist can respawn at the last activated respawn point after death.
- When attacked while looking in the mirror, unable to return to normal game state.
- Turn off character control buttons when playing a cutscene
- Restore stamina at the end of a cutscene
- Throwing melee weapons may go through walls
- Characters may get stuck in the middle of ventilation ducts
- Hitting a zombie's limbs no longer causes it to stun
- In Challenge Mode, dodging when the upgrade menu appears caused the options to disappear
- Reduced stamina consumption in Easy Mode
- Protagonist has double health in easy mode
- Some minor issues with the interface logic
We are working on new content, stay tuned for 0.4.9.
Chinese New Year is coming soon, we are working on Chinese clothing packs, such as cheongsam.
