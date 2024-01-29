1.2 Update/Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13299725 · Last edited 29 January 2024 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy

We have updated Launch The Baby! Here's a little list of changes.

General Optimization

Game now detects your Refresh Rate and runs at it.

Made "Snowy 'Splosion" load faster

Tweaked the second portion of "Volcanic Velocity"

Fixed being able to see the baby's eyes

Added flying background babies in the Shop

Adjusted Cannon prices

Added a "+10" graphic to Coin FX to show you how many points they give

Lifted the Game Ceiling higher.

Stay tuned for future updates and additional content! (More Levels, Quality of life features etc)