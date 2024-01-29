1.2 Update/Patch Notes

We have updated Launch The Baby! Here's a little list of changes.
- General Optimization
- Game now detects your Refresh Rate and runs at it.
- Made "Snowy 'Splosion" load faster
- Tweaked the second portion of "Volcanic Velocity"
- Fixed being able to see the baby's eyes
- Added flying background babies in the Shop
- Adjusted Cannon prices
- Added a "+10" graphic to Coin FX to show you how many points they give
- Lifted the Game Ceiling higher.
Stay tuned for future updates and additional content! (More Levels, Quality of life features etc)
Changed files in this update