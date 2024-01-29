 Skip to content

Launch The Baby update for 29 January 2024

1.2 Update/Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13299725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have updated Launch The Baby! Here's a little list of changes.

  • General Optimization
  • Game now detects your Refresh Rate and runs at it.
  • Made "Snowy 'Splosion" load faster
  • Tweaked the second portion of "Volcanic Velocity"
  • Fixed being able to see the baby's eyes
  • Added flying background babies in the Shop
  • Adjusted Cannon prices
  • Added a "+10" graphic to Coin FX to show you how many points they give
  • Lifted the Game Ceiling higher.

Stay tuned for future updates and additional content! (More Levels, Quality of life features etc)

