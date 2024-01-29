-added the ability to launch squads directly from the map instead of always having to go to the airfields
-fixed several issues that caused pilots and/or aircraft to disappear
-fixed the heavy bombers not taking off but taxiing to the target on the ground
-increased 3D performance at the cost of far vision. I'm still working on the now obvious pop-ins of the ground tiles!
-minor fixes and improvements
Skies above the Great War update for 29 January 2024
1.05
Changed files in this update