 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skies above the Great War update for 29 January 2024

1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 13299677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added the ability to launch squads directly from the map instead of always having to go to the airfields
-fixed several issues that caused pilots and/or aircraft to disappear
-fixed the heavy bombers not taking off but taxiing to the target on the ground
-increased 3D performance at the cost of far vision. I'm still working on the now obvious pop-ins of the ground tiles!
-minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 2320041 Depot 2320041
  • Loading history…
Depot 2320042 Depot 2320042
  • Loading history…
Depot 2320043 Depot 2320043
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link