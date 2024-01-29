Update 1.0.4 & 1.0.5 - New Content, Tweaks & Bug Fixes

Added:

New perk: exp boost

New loading screen tip about F5

Free camera mode during the parade scene

Several new achievements

Matchmaking feature for experimental settings

Added snappoints to cooking pot

Added snappoint to poker guy

Added 50 minute time limit to lobby to clean up

Changed:

Hide upload button for workshop floats

Faster loading for floats with rotations

F5 now hides markers during the building phase

Rotated cooking pot

Moved spectator camera mode to the public -> still experimental but far better than during release

Localization improvements

Fixed: