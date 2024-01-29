Update 1.0.4 & 1.0.5 - New Content, Tweaks & Bug Fixes

Added:
New perk: exp boost
New loading screen tip about F5
Free camera mode during the parade scene
Several new achievements
Matchmaking feature for experimental settings
Added snappoints to cooking pot
Added snappoint to poker guy
Added 50 minute time limit to lobby to clean up
Changed:
Hide upload button for workshop floats
Faster loading for floats with rotations
F5 now hides markers during the building phase
Rotated cooking pot
Moved spectator camera mode to the public -> still experimental but far better than during release
Localization improvements
Fixed:
Sandbox 'lack of resources' bug fixed
Perks were only selectable after every 2 days instead of 1 in challenge mode
Parades with too many speakers would disable the beats of the lights
