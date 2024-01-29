Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug where 'Exit' wouldn't work in the main menu.
- Removed floating objects in the environment of Hunted.
- Fixed a bug where the chat system would not work in Hunted.
- Fixed a bug where settings would not save correctly and would bug out.
- Temporarily disabled movement controls settings as it caused issues.
- Removed a spawn location where a Syringe was not reachable.
- Fixed a bug where dead players could pick up items in Hunted.
Improvements:
- Changed the radio popup message to make more sense.
- More medkits will now spawn on the map.
Optimization:
- Optimized the main menu scene.
- Optimized the Surrounded story mode lobby.
Known Issues (Getting worked on):
- If you join a Hunted match that's in game there might be a issue where the door is locked.
- Voicechat may be jittery for some players.
- Loading times may be extremely long and even end up getting timed out (if you time out, restarting the game usually solves this issue)
