Surrounded update for 29 January 2024

v0.8.1

Surrounded update for 29 January 2024

v0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13299198

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where 'Exit' wouldn't work in the main menu.
  • Removed floating objects in the environment of Hunted.
  • Fixed a bug where the chat system would not work in Hunted.
  • Fixed a bug where settings would not save correctly and would bug out.
  • Temporarily disabled movement controls settings as it caused issues.
  • Removed a spawn location where a Syringe was not reachable.
  • Fixed a bug where dead players could pick up items in Hunted.

Improvements:

  • Changed the radio popup message to make more sense.
  • More medkits will now spawn on the map.

Optimization:

  • Optimized the main menu scene.
  • Optimized the Surrounded story mode lobby.

Known Issues (Getting worked on):

  • If you join a Hunted match that's in game there might be a issue where the door is locked.
  • Voicechat may be jittery for some players.
  • Loading times may be extremely long and even end up getting timed out (if you time out, restarting the game usually solves this issue)

Changed files in this update

