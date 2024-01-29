 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 29 January 2024

0.9.4b changelist

Build 13298948 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Using chat now only hides the crosshair and not the entire HUD
  • Adjusted Ancient Warship rooms
  • Fixed some generation issues that could cause invalid room connections

