- Danger Orb, new charm that indicates danger relative to one's level, placed before Slime Titan
- WIP grand library song
- WIP Chapel of the 9 song
- Coins now have silly dissapear anim
- Fix sewers string song looping
- Some small bugfixes
Shell of a King Playtest update for 29 January 2024
Small Update 1/29/24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
