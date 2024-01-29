 Skip to content

Shell of a King Playtest update for 29 January 2024

Small Update 1/29/24

  • Danger Orb, new charm that indicates danger relative to one's level, placed before Slime Titan
  • WIP grand library song
  • WIP Chapel of the 9 song
  • Coins now have silly dissapear anim
  • Fix sewers string song looping
  • Some small bugfixes

