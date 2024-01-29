 Skip to content

Pixelpusher Playtest update for 29 January 2024

v0.35.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fix input bug where key presses would not be registered if two keys were pressed at the same time* Fix rendering bug where fullscreen mode in macOS used the wrong aspect ratio

Balance

  • Make psi-storm interrupt overseer health regeneration* Increase expansion rate of psi-storm by 50%

Bots

  • Fix error in bot capture-the-flag logic where bots would believe that the enemy flag was at the enemy base when it was not

UI

  • Replace the player stats overlay with the full leaderbord Change the keybinding for the player stats overlay to Tab (from Ctrl+Z and Ctrl+X) Show bots on the leaderboard

Changed files in this update

