v0.35.0
Fixes
- Fix input bug where key presses would not be registered if two keys were pressed at the same time* Fix rendering bug where fullscreen mode in macOS used the wrong aspect ratio
Balance
- Make psi-storm interrupt overseer health regeneration* Increase expansion rate of psi-storm by 50%
Bots
- Fix error in bot capture-the-flag logic where bots would believe that the enemy flag was at the enemy base when it was not
UI
- Replace the player stats overlay with the full leaderbord Change the keybinding for the player stats overlay to Tab (from Ctrl+Z and Ctrl+X) Show bots on the leaderboard
Changed files in this update