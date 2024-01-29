2024 Year 1Month 29 Day [The Final Test]

[The Final trial]

The final test of the pioneer path. Pick three. Let's go! Hero!

[Storm Sword]

After the model was redone, it was more handsome, and the list of joined-up moves was completed for the [Pioneer Handbook]

[BUG fix]

Fixed a BUG where [Unbroken] would display panel UI when not activated

Fixed a BUG where [Unfaithful] and [Uninhibited] could take damage even when not activated

Right [block], there was an unexpected BUG in the logic, the block was removed, and the SC was increased from 90% to 92%

To compensate for the deletion of [block]

IV. [On-line plan]

Under development, LAN connection, damage can not be synchronized, LAN connection plan, announced suspension,

Well, it's my bad technique, my fault.

[Message]

Two years ago, the game is updated here, it is also a good start.

Finally, thank you for playing, and also thank you for supporting me, I look forward to seeing you next time. ( ‘-ωก̀ )