 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 29 January 2024

2024 Year 1Month 29 Day [The Final Test]

Share · View all patches · Build 13298852 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[The Final trial]
The final test of the pioneer path. Pick three. Let's go! Hero!
[Storm Sword]
After the model was redone, it was more handsome, and the list of joined-up moves was completed for the [Pioneer Handbook]
[BUG fix]
Fixed a BUG where [Unbroken] would display panel UI when not activated
Fixed a BUG where [Unfaithful] and [Uninhibited] could take damage even when not activated
Right [block], there was an unexpected BUG in the logic, the block was removed, and the SC was increased from 90% to 92%
To compensate for the deletion of [block]
IV. [On-line plan]
Under development, LAN connection, damage can not be synchronized, LAN connection plan, announced suspension,
Well, it's my bad technique, my fault.
[Message]
Two years ago, the game is updated here, it is also a good start.
Finally, thank you for playing, and also thank you for supporting me, I look forward to seeing you next time. ( ‘-ωก̀ )

Changed files in this update

Depot 2054671 Depot 2054671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link