- Fix the issue where the mining ladder cannot enter the next level due to cloud archiving.
- Fix the issue of abnormal display of the mini map and not displaying the garbage location.
- Add local backup function for game saves.
- Properly modified some art resources and adjusted the CG animation of the female ghost.
Workplace Fantasy update for 30 January 2024
Update:Ver1.2.06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
