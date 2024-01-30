 Skip to content

Workplace Fantasy update for 30 January 2024

Update:Ver1.2.06

Build 13298796

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the issue where the mining ladder cannot enter the next level due to cloud archiving.
  2. Fix the issue of abnormal display of the mini map and not displaying the garbage location.
  3. Add local backup function for game saves.
  4. Properly modified some art resources and adjusted the CG animation of the female ghost.

