- The DLC [Rin·Len's Mirrorland] includes 10 new songs, 1 new character, 1 title screen, and 4 illusts~
Note: This DLC is only available [from 17:00 on Feb 7, 2024 to 23:59 on Sept 27, 2024(UTC+8)]. Don't miss it!
- The hidden sheet of [初音天地開闢神話 - cosMo@暴走P feat. Hatsune Miku] has been added.
- 10 new songs are added to [MD Plus Project]!
- 1 collab illustration and 1 Spring Festival congratulatory illustration can be obtained by logging in from Feb 7 to Feb 17~
Muse Dash update for 7 February 2024
MuseDash × HatsuneMiku v4.0.0 available!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
- Loading history…
Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update