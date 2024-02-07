 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Muse Dash update for 7 February 2024

MuseDash × HatsuneMiku v4.0.0 available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13298689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The DLC [Rin·Len's Mirrorland] includes 10 new songs, 1 new character, 1 title screen, and 4 illusts~
    Note: This DLC is only available [from 17:00 on Feb 7, 2024 to 23:59 on Sept 27, 2024(UTC+8)]. Don't miss it!
  • The hidden sheet of [初音天地開闢神話 - cosMo@暴走P feat. Hatsune Miku] has been added.
  • 10 new songs are added to [MD Plus Project]!
  • 1 collab illustration and 1 Spring Festival congratulatory illustration can be obtained by logging in from Feb 7 to Feb 17~

Changed files in this update

Muse Dash Windows Depot 774172
  • Loading history…
Muse Dash MacOSX Depot 774173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link