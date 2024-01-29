 Skip to content

Dimraeth Playtest update for 29 January 2024

Release 0.77.78

Here are our updates to start the new year!

Major

  • New Player UI
  • New Arena Mode

Minor

  • Fairy character artwork revamped
  • Added Lightning Surge Spell
  • Added Drain Spell
  • Added Rejuvenating Stream spell
  • Created new gold coins
  • Added new SFX
  • Added running animations
  • Implemented ability to zoom view in/out
  • Added smoke trails to running animation
  • Added rune bonuses to equipped runes view
  • Added VFX to equipped runes
  • Revamped items to be 22x22
  • Created queuing popup system for picking up items/gold
  • Created spellbook transitions
  • Created drunk VFX
  • Created alcohol system
  • New VFX to Rewind spell

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where hunger/thirst bars would go to full instead of 0
  • Fixed spell filter being broken
  • Made tooltip stop popping up when spellbook closed
  • Fixed not being able to single left click runes
  • Modified rune rarity colors to be more readable
  • Fixed a bug where healing could temporarily cause damage to be taken
  • Fixed golem attack to not be cutoff
  • Dragging spells to the spellbar no longer activates tooltips of other spells
  • Fixed Jolt Dagger not always giving speed buff
  • Fixed AOE Cast Icon being invisible
  • Fixed Shift Click inventory transfer between item bar / equipped runes
  • Fixed runes sometimes not able to be picked up
  • Modified Frost Javelin shader
  • Prevented self cast on a few spells that did not make sense

Stay tuned for next month when we unveil a new level design and new monsters.

