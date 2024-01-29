Release 0.77.78

Here are our updates to start the new year!
Major
- New Player UI
- New Arena Mode
Minor
- Fairy character artwork revamped
- Added Lightning Surge Spell
- Added Drain Spell
- Added Rejuvenating Stream spell
- Created new gold coins
- Added new SFX
- Added running animations
- Implemented ability to zoom view in/out
- Added smoke trails to running animation
- Added rune bonuses to equipped runes view
- Added VFX to equipped runes
- Revamped items to be 22x22
- Created queuing popup system for picking up items/gold
- Created spellbook transitions
- Created drunk VFX
- Created alcohol system
- New VFX to Rewind spell
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug where hunger/thirst bars would go to full instead of 0
- Fixed spell filter being broken
- Made tooltip stop popping up when spellbook closed
- Fixed not being able to single left click runes
- Modified rune rarity colors to be more readable
- Fixed a bug where healing could temporarily cause damage to be taken
- Fixed golem attack to not be cutoff
- Dragging spells to the spellbar no longer activates tooltips of other spells
- Fixed Jolt Dagger not always giving speed buff
- Fixed AOE Cast Icon being invisible
- Fixed Shift Click inventory transfer between item bar / equipped runes
- Fixed runes sometimes not able to be picked up
- Modified Frost Javelin shader
- Prevented self cast on a few spells that did not make sense
Stay tuned for next month when we unveil a new level design and new monsters.
Changed depots in developer branch