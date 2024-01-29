Release 0.77.78

Share · View all patches · Build 13298676 · Last edited 29 January 2024 – 06:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here are our updates to start the new year!

Major

New Player UI

New Arena Mode

Minor

Fairy character artwork revamped

Added Lightning Surge Spell

Added Drain Spell

Added Rejuvenating Stream spell

Created new gold coins

Added new SFX

Added running animations

Implemented ability to zoom view in/out

Added smoke trails to running animation

Added rune bonuses to equipped runes view

Added VFX to equipped runes

Revamped items to be 22x22

Created queuing popup system for picking up items/gold

Created spellbook transitions

Created drunk VFX

Created alcohol system

New VFX to Rewind spell

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where hunger/thirst bars would go to full instead of 0

Fixed spell filter being broken

Made tooltip stop popping up when spellbook closed

Fixed not being able to single left click runes

Modified rune rarity colors to be more readable

Fixed a bug where healing could temporarily cause damage to be taken

Fixed golem attack to not be cutoff

Dragging spells to the spellbar no longer activates tooltips of other spells

Fixed Jolt Dagger not always giving speed buff

Fixed AOE Cast Icon being invisible

Fixed Shift Click inventory transfer between item bar / equipped runes

Fixed runes sometimes not able to be picked up

Modified Frost Javelin shader

Prevented self cast on a few spells that did not make sense

Stay tuned for next month when we unveil a new level design and new monsters.