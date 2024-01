Hello, everyone!

Finally, Enspell has been released in early access.

For those who enjoyed playing the demo

and those who are interested in deck-building roguelikes,

we hope you have had a fun time and experienced joyful moments.

Your interest and criticism mean a lot to us.

If you have any questions about the game, bug fixes, or requests,

please let us know through reviews or email.

We hope you have a delightful time playing Enspell.

Thank you.