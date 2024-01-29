 Skip to content

镖行天下 update for 29 January 2024

新增功能 修复bug

1、修复了更改白冷霜事件触发后，原有触发条件未取消设置，导致白冷霜支线重复触发的bug
2、修复百货铺道具进度条在某种情况下异常的bug
3、新增功能选项-右键退出界面，
关于该功能：
该功能可退出绝大部分界面（除人物属性面板外，因人物属性面板右键与装卸装备和使用道具冲突）
使用该功能，在战斗中也可后退战斗操作（移动/攻击/使用道具/使用技能）
玩家可自行选择是否要开启该功能
4、新增机制，现在使用某个战技时，除获得正在学习的技能经验值之外，还会额外获得该战技能的技能经验值，该经验值与悟性和资质相关，与伤害无关。

