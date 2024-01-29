Update Jan 29

- Full ultrawide support
- Big improvement in hitbox accuracy/collisions
- Fixed snakes and sails flickering on death
- Fixed some scale issues on UI elements like the suspicious grey alien
- Will move on to adding some more achievements for you sickos
