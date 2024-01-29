 Skip to content

Ground Zero Hero PROLOGUE update for 29 January 2024

Update Jan 29

Share · View all patches · Build 13298542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Full ultrawide support
  • Big improvement in hitbox accuracy/collisions
  • Fixed snakes and sails flickering on death
  • Fixed some scale issues on UI elements like the suspicious grey alien
  • Will move on to adding some more achievements for you sickos

Changed files in this update

Depot 2765031 Depot 2765031
  • Loading history…
