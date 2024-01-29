01/29 Hotfix

Hi Divers!

We are implementing a hotfix to address some system improvements and fix certain errors reported by the community.

Please refer to the details below for more information.

◈ Update Version:

Windows: v1.0.2.1270

Mac OS: To be updated

◈ Update Content

System Improvements and some error fixes

[System Improvment Fixes]

* The option to enable/disable the dedicated mouse cursor has been added.

The default setting is "disable game cursor," and you can change the status in the settings.

[Bug Fixes]

* Fixed an issue where an error occurred under specific conditions when placing a landmine, preventing the game from progressing.*** [After Chapter 7] Addressed the issue where players were unable to continue the game after completing the [spoiler]Space Diver[/spoiler] mini-game. Fixed the issue where an abnormal amount of damage was being dealt during specific patterns of the Giant Wolf Eel boss. Fixed the issue where, when replacing the manager at the branch at a specific point, there was an abnormal number of customers that appeared. Fixed the issue where specific patterns of the Clione Queen boss were intermittently not triggering. Fixed the issue where players couldn't use the Fish Tracker while riding the Beluga Taxi.*** Fixed an issue where certain fish were piercing through walls.

Additional Information

Please note that if you’re experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our,[File Verification Guide] Please proceed according to the guide.

* If issues persist, please compress all files in the path below and submit them to customer support help center.

Windows:

%LocalAppData%..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER

Mac OS:

~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

Steam Deck:

./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes

If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

Your reports are essential to improving the game and we’re happy that you guys are with us along the way. Please remember that if you have anything to share, feel free to let us know.