 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blinding Light Playtest update for 29 January 2024

Aelita playtest 24.01.28

Share · View all patches · Build 13298468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a setting to turn off fog. Disabling fog greatly improves performance on lower end machines
  • Added more resolution size options
  • Fixed module menu being unusable on some resolutions
  • Escape menu improvements:
  • Added 'Restart' option
  • Reworded 'Exit game' to 'Exit to Desktop'
  • Separated 'Exit to Desktop' from the rest of the menu to make it easier to not hit accidentally
  • Added 'Reload' to control mapping
  • Fixed some text/display issues in control mapping
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the end timer text from displaying instructions to press the button to win
  • Added tutorial instructions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2780022 Depot 2780022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link