- Added a setting to turn off fog. Disabling fog greatly improves performance on lower end machines
- Added more resolution size options
- Fixed module menu being unusable on some resolutions
- Escape menu improvements:
- Added 'Restart' option
- Reworded 'Exit game' to 'Exit to Desktop'
- Separated 'Exit to Desktop' from the rest of the menu to make it easier to not hit accidentally
- Added 'Reload' to control mapping
- Fixed some text/display issues in control mapping
- Fixed an issue that prevented the end timer text from displaying instructions to press the button to win
- Added tutorial instructions
Blinding Light Playtest update for 29 January 2024
Aelita playtest 24.01.28
Patchnotes via Steam Community
