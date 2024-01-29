Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.056 UPDATE

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41443000/70394701bb88c1450fed3e8536f1c930b48c7520.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41443000/94f1ac20368532dbc095a69b7f01e659cf3992cb.png)[/url]

★ Daily Rewards of February 2024 have been updated!

The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on February 1st.

Main Rewards

13th reward : Icon "Drawing a star"

26th reward : Banner "Jump into the stars!"

★ Daily Rewards of August 2023 have been added to the shop.

Icon "Gazing At You" / 8,000 ARKK

Banner "Save You In My Heart" / 17,000 ARKK