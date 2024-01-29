 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 29 January 2024

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.2.056 UPDATE

Build 13298351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

★ Daily Rewards of February 2024 have been updated!
The new rewards will be available on the DAILY REWARDS pop-up from 6 a.m. (KST) on February 1st.
Main Rewards
13th reward : Icon "Drawing a star"
26th reward : Banner "Jump into the stars!"

★ Daily Rewards of August 2023 have been added to the shop.
Icon "Gazing At You" / 8,000 ARKK
Banner "Save You In My Heart" / 17,000 ARKK

