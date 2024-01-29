 Skip to content

Twinkle Hunter update for 29 January 2024

v1.1.0 어시스트 모드 업데이트

29 January 2024

Assist mode is added to adjust the difficulty of game. You can now adjust the difficulty for better experience.

Added Options

  • You can increase the damage to enemy by 200%.
  • You can increase the Rage Gauge charge by 200%.

