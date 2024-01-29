v1.1.0 어시스트 모드 업데이트

Assist mode is added to adjust the difficulty of game. You can now adjust the difficulty for better experience.
Added Options
- You can increase the damage to enemy by 200%.
- You can increase the Rage Gauge charge by 200%.
