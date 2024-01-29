- Optimized the trigger of Isabel's Pursuit (Part 1) in the DLC branch plot.
- The layout of the task information panel is adjusted.
- Added tips to the task summary for tasks that have a large response to guidance.
虚构未来 update for 29 January 2024
1.29-【 Small Patch Collection Update 】
Patchnotes via Steam Community
