虚构未来 update for 29 January 2024

1.29-【 Small Patch Collection Update 】

Build 13298298 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. Optimized the trigger of Isabel's Pursuit (Part 1) in the DLC branch plot.
  2. The layout of the task information panel is adjusted.
  3. Added tips to the task summary for tasks that have a large response to guidance.

