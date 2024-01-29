Main Alpha 0.6.12.01 - Win and Mac

Added: Multiplayer Endless mode

Added: Endless menu options for MP

Fixed: Mp hanging on loading

Fixed: One multiplayer bug of flights not coming to frequency (there may be others)

Fixed: a reason for multiple readbacks from pilot

Fixed: Pilot error on getting response from ATC for frequency change

Fixed: Game not loading on first install due to problem with detecting workshop folders

Fixed: Endless sector detection for flight plans

Fixed: Double instance of MP comms handler causing double transmissions

Changed: In MP and SP endless max traffic 60 and setting range being refreshed in player preferences

Added: Logic that checks endless datasets for sufficient traffic for specific sectors

Changed: Now only airspaces and sectors are shown for endless (MP and SP) where there is sufficient traffic

Changed: Initial label state detection for flights spawning in empty sector (coordinated if coming to player airspace at some point)

Fixed: Aircraft FMC flight phase detection adjustments

Fixed: Rate at which pilots re-requested things was at times too fast, which caused some double transmissions in MP

Fixed: LSPACE was offset from fixes

Added: Radiocheck functionality

Changed: windows sizes

Fixed: In tutorial, some traffic was on frequency, but label was in coordinated state

Fixed: Scrolling issue in TxHistory

Fixed: TxPlayer did not play numbers for callsigns like MIKE1

Fixed: TxHistory Window not updating in Tutorial

Fixed: MpEndless settings remain in UI when canceling multiplayer hosting in the main menu