Added: Multiplayer Endless mode
Added: Endless menu options for MP
Fixed: Mp hanging on loading
Fixed: One multiplayer bug of flights not coming to frequency (there may be others)
Fixed: a reason for multiple readbacks from pilot
Fixed: Pilot error on getting response from ATC for frequency change
Fixed: Game not loading on first install due to problem with detecting workshop folders
Fixed: Endless sector detection for flight plans
Fixed: Double instance of MP comms handler causing double transmissions
Changed: In MP and SP endless max traffic 60 and setting range being refreshed in player preferences
Added: Logic that checks endless datasets for sufficient traffic for specific sectors
Changed: Now only airspaces and sectors are shown for endless (MP and SP) where there is sufficient traffic
Changed: Initial label state detection for flights spawning in empty sector (coordinated if coming to player airspace at some point)
Fixed: Aircraft FMC flight phase detection adjustments
Fixed: Rate at which pilots re-requested things was at times too fast, which caused some double transmissions in MP
Fixed: LSPACE was offset from fixes
Added: Radiocheck functionality
Changed: windows sizes
Fixed: In tutorial, some traffic was on frequency, but label was in coordinated state
Fixed: Scrolling issue in TxHistory
Fixed: TxPlayer did not play numbers for callsigns like MIKE1
Fixed: TxHistory Window not updating in Tutorial
Fixed: MpEndless settings remain in UI when canceling multiplayer hosting in the main menu
Flight Level update for 29 January 2024
Main Alpha 0.6.12.01 - Win and Mac
