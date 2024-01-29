Update v 1.1.1
New
- You can now see the attack speed in (attacks per second) when hovering over enemies and zombies in the battle phase.
- You can now quick compost by right clicking items. This option can be turned on in the settings menu.
Update
- Lifesteal now works with spike damage.
- Lifesteal now works with parry sword.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where meta-progression gold on crit was being activated when no upgrades were allocated.
- Fixed a bug where the 25% more food meta-progression was always active.
-
Changed files in this update