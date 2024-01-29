 Skip to content

Praise Dead update for 29 January 2024

Update v 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • You can now see the attack speed in (attacks per second) when hovering over enemies and zombies in the battle phase.
  • You can now quick compost by right clicking items. This option can be turned on in the settings menu.


Update

  • Lifesteal now works with spike damage.
  • Lifesteal now works with parry sword.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where meta-progression gold on crit was being activated when no upgrades were allocated.
  • Fixed a bug where the 25% more food meta-progression was always active.

