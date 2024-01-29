Beta 1.1.9
- Fixed a bug resulting in players not being able to leave the Credits scene.
- Fixed a bug that caused items to bounce or “jitter” when dragging them before their animation complete.
- Removed Colliders from the “Invisible Walls” when you select the No Wall option. This will make the walls and trim behave like they are truly not there so you can click through them and decorate outside/ around the room more easily.
- Added Paintable “Carpet” flooring as a room option. This is now the default option when starting a new room.
- Fixed a bug resulting in the “C” button minimizing the GUI while typing in Paint widgets.
- Fixed a bug that let users control or delete selected items while typing in Input Fields.
