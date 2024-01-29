 Skip to content

Chains of Acquisition update for 29 January 2024

Update 0.4.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13298152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Added 3-Week Operational Expense to the node financial tab
+Added Last Dividend Payment to the node financial tab
Replaced Average Revenue with Net Revenue in the node financial tab
Retail nodes will now always sell for max price
Retail nodes no longer need to set their margins
Cities no longer care about their weekly budget (which was never being met in-game anyway)
Cities maximum order quantity is now tied to their population
Fixed margin sell price display showing the wrong number
Removed internally tracking what office a node was built from
Fixed an issue that would not allow new offices to be built if they weren't within the range of another office
Removed several unnecessary RPC calls to reduce network congestion
Consolidated the tech tree into fewer total taps, still separated by industry
*Fixed closing a window without using [x] not allowing that window to be reopened

