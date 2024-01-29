Update 0.4.7

+Added 3-Week Operational Expense to the node financial tab

+Added Last Dividend Payment to the node financial tab

Replaced Average Revenue with Net Revenue in the node financial tab

Retail nodes will now always sell for max price

Retail nodes no longer need to set their margins

Cities no longer care about their weekly budget (which was never being met in-game anyway)

Cities maximum order quantity is now tied to their population

Fixed margin sell price display showing the wrong number

Removed internally tracking what office a node was built from

Fixed an issue that would not allow new offices to be built if they weren't within the range of another office

Removed several unnecessary RPC calls to reduce network congestion

Consolidated the tech tree into fewer total taps, still separated by industry

*Fixed closing a window without using [x] not allowing that window to be reopened