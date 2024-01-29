Full World 1 Update!

Updated wording for tutorials and tooltips.

Updated SFX for several UI elements.

Changes to the UI/UX for the techtree.

New pause menu buttons have been added.

Costs for components have been increased in the techtree.

New level select visuals.

Updated the flow into tutorial levels and techtree.

Updated victory screen.

Objective stars are shown on the HUD now.

Button and highlight visuals have been updated for the UI.

Design scene has a new camera mode when editing modifiers.

Changed the design scene background visuals.

Tower stats visuals have been updated.

Some updated icons for UI.