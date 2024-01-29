 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engineered To Purpose Playtest update for 29 January 2024

Full World 1 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 13298110 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated wording for tutorials and tooltips.
Updated SFX for several UI elements.
Changes to the UI/UX for the techtree.
New pause menu buttons have been added.
Costs for components have been increased in the techtree.
New level select visuals.
Updated the flow into tutorial levels and techtree.
Updated victory screen.
Objective stars are shown on the HUD now.
Button and highlight visuals have been updated for the UI.
Design scene has a new camera mode when editing modifiers.
Changed the design scene background visuals.
Tower stats visuals have been updated.
Some updated icons for UI.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2785561 Depot 2785561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link