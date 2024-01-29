 Skip to content

Pinpoint update for 29 January 2024

v1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13298032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major changes

Critical bug fixes to the in-plane slice, probe panels, and roll angle
Critical bug fixes to how transforms update the 3D scene
Updates to the New Scale Pathfinder/Pinpoint integration

Changed files in this update

