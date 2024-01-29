Major changes
Critical bug fixes to the in-plane slice, probe panels, and roll angle
Critical bug fixes to how transforms update the 3D scene
Updates to the New Scale Pathfinder/Pinpoint integration
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Major changes
Critical bug fixes to the in-plane slice, probe panels, and roll angle
Critical bug fixes to how transforms update the 3D scene
Updates to the New Scale Pathfinder/Pinpoint integration
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update