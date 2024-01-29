 Skip to content

Golden Record Retriever update for 29 January 2024

0.10.0 Patchnotes with Controller Supports!

Share · View all patches · Build 13298027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Retrievers

Controller Supports

Golden Record Retriever now supports pad operation. Controller Supports has been developed based on the Xbox controller, but you can also play with other general controllers such as Dualshock, old Xbox pads, etc. It has been tested to work smoothly on Steamdeck too.

Bug Fixes

🐛 The translation for the antique 'Romentic Bell' was missing and has been added.
🐛 The application target of the antique 'Old Code' used to include teammates who are currently inaccessible. This has been fixed.

Improvements

✨ The effect of the equipment 'Tirav's Business Card' has changed.
✨ The modeling of the encounter target 'Kiki' has been improved.

Changed files in this update

