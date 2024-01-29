Warlordocracy Early v12.2

Damn, it's been a week since the last Warlord update? I've been busy with the day job and patching Brigand.

Put a progress indicator when time passes for resting, crafting, travelling, etc. Cranked up the price of weapons, major bombs, and potions, fixed a big crash bug from a couple patches ago, and added a dialogue cutscene after beating Chapter 2. Other minor changes.

Also improved the sprite for the pirate ship, the Omen.

Complete list of changes:

-Finished henchmen sprites in encyclopedia.

-"TimePass" command now shows hour progress at top of screen.

-New command: "camPos" (positions camera at given coordinants).

-Significantly increased prices of weapons, potions, and major bombs.

-Fixed major crash bug when rats died (animation frames screwed up in recent patch).

-Added dialogue cutscene and map after beating Chapter 2 (still unfinished).

-Improved ship2 sprite to be more unique (pirate ship "The Omen").