 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warlordocracy update for 29 January 2024

Warlordocracy Early v12.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13297887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Damn, it's been a week since the last Warlord update? I've been busy with the day job and patching Brigand.

Put a progress indicator when time passes for resting, crafting, travelling, etc. Cranked up the price of weapons, major bombs, and potions, fixed a big crash bug from a couple patches ago, and added a dialogue cutscene after beating Chapter 2. Other minor changes.

Also improved the sprite for the pirate ship, the Omen.

Complete list of changes:

-Finished henchmen sprites in encyclopedia.
-"TimePass" command now shows hour progress at top of screen.
-New command: "camPos" (positions camera at given coordinants).
-Significantly increased prices of weapons, potions, and major bombs.
-Fixed major crash bug when rats died (animation frames screwed up in recent patch).
-Added dialogue cutscene and map after beating Chapter 2 (still unfinished).
-Improved ship2 sprite to be more unique (pirate ship "The Omen").

Changed files in this update

Depot 1748161 Depot 1748161
  • Loading history…
Depot 2498110 Depot 2498110
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link